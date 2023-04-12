The Kramer KT276 has a maximum lift capacity of 2,700kg at 6m.

Nestled in the poultry farming stronghold of Co Monaghan, Brian Coulson runs a contracting business and mixed farm alongside his brother Stephen and father George, based near the town of Clones.

However, not like the typical contracting business usually featured, the Coulsons specialise in the removal and transport of poultry litter from surrounding farms at the end of each flock cycle.

Being an indoor task, relatively specialised machines are needed to work at low heights and manoeuvre around feeders and drinkers.

Background

The fleet comprises two Mustang skid steers, a 1500R and 2054 supported by a Kramer KT276 side boom telehandler.

The Mustangs have had their cabs removed to allow access to low areas.

The primary job for Coulson's KT276 is loading the artic trailers with poultry litter using the high-tip bucket.

The idea is that the skid steers will pile the litter in the centre of the shed, then the Kramer and 2t high-tip bucket will load it into the walking-floor artic truck trailers.

The KT276 Kramer joined the force in 2020 to replace a construction spec (yellow) 2706 model, bought new in 2016.

But to roll the clock back, the Coulsons’ first side boom telehandler was a secondhand JCB Loadall 520-50, which was worked from 1998 until 2006.

Its replacement was a new Weidemann T5625, which was kept until 2016, having clocked up 6,000 hours.

Brian explained: “The JCB was a good machine for its time, but it did give some electrical trouble and the headstock needed welding a few times. The Weidemann was a good machine too. However, it’s seen three new hydraulic pumps in its time, which we later realised was no fault of the pumps.

In 2020 the KT276 replaced an older model 2706 model which was bought in 2016.

“Not long before we traded it, we noticed that the hydraulic tank had a small crack that was leaking water into the oil. After repairing the crack, the issue didn’t happen again.”

Kramer

Brian and co first encountered the Kramer brand at Claas dealers, Ashfield and Wilson in Dungannon, prior to John Deere’s partnership with Kramer. Impressed by the 2706, they felt it suited their needs and so a deal was struck.

“We briefly considered a Manitou at the time, but weren’t overly sold on its mouse-like joystick, and the model in question at the time seemed a little pricey.

“On the other hand, we hadn’t heard much of the Kohler engines Kramer were fitting, but a four-year engine warranty reassured us.”

Presented in the Kramer (yellow) livery, this was one of the first 2706 models sold in the country.

With the warranty coming near an end and the tyres well-worn, the Coulsons traded their 2706 for its agricultural counterpart, the KT276, in 2020 – from Meath Farm Machinery now that Kramer was being sold through the Deere network.

Brian said, “Performance and backup from Kramer were the two main reasons we returned to the brand. Having bought the past few loaders new, we could see the benefits of the warranty and, having a more forecasted running cost working on multiple farms each day, backup is crucial.”

Capacities and cab

The KT276 sat as the smallest side boom machine in the range until the arrival of the KT144.

With the primary job of loading artic trucks using a 7ft high-tip bucket, lift capacity needed to be over 2t and telescopic reach in the region of 6m. Height needed to be low enough to enter the smallest of poultry sheds too, so model choice was limited.

The KT276 has a 2,700kg lift capacity, up to a height of 6m. It is 1.96m wide with an overall height of 1.98m (low cab option).

The cab was lowered a further 10cm from the standard 1.98m for extra clearance inside poultry sheds.

Brian likes the access and layout of the cab. “Although we didn’t opt for all the bells and whistles, it does what it says on the tin and is a nice cab.

“The controls are well laid out and fit well in hand. Aside from stacking silage bales during the summer, its work never changes and therefore many of the extras were of no benefit.”

These extras included: boom suspension, air conditioning, Kramer’s Smart Loading features, bucket shake function, rear hitch, etc.

However, a reversible fan was optioned and has proved a great feature, given the dusty environment faced daily.

“The radiators naturally pull in a considerable amount of dust, which can cause the engine to run hot on warm days and cause the loader to de-rate. But with the press of the button every now and again, the reversible fan eliminates this.”

The cab is simple, well laid out and easily accessed according to Brian.

On the topic of dust, Brian noted that the washer fluid tank could be larger.

Engine and transmission

The KT276 sources power from a 75hp Kohler engine that meets Stage V emissions standards by means of DOC and DPF technology, therefore no AdBlue is required.

According to Kramer, the engine has been configured for high torque, even at low rpm. Brian was quick to back this up, pointing out its torque and power.

The 2.48l four-cylinder Kohler engine produces 75hp.

“Depending on the litter, a full bucket could weigh between 1.5t and 2t. In the meantime, shunting forward and back tends to be done at speed too – and high rev. So when worked, it tends to be worked hard,” Brian noted.

Under the bonnet, layout is good from a serviceability point of view.

Now, with over 1,500 hours clocked up, the engine has proved both reliable and economical. The fuel tank has a capacity of 95l and providing drive is a dual range hydrostatic transmission.

As standard, it comes with a max speed of 20km/h, which can be optioned as 30km.

The KT276 features a locking front differential.

Given that the majority of the work is in and out of poultry sheds and transported via truck, it never tends to reach top speed.

However, in low range, speeds between 0-7km/h are possible and 0-20km/h in high range. The front axle features a 100% locking differential.

At work

Hydraulic capacity and responsiveness are important, given the nature of the work.

At 89l/min, Brian noted how the performance is leaps ahead of his previous machine’s performance.

Continuously lifting to max height has seen the hydraulic hose brackets burst hoses by over-stretching. A slight modification to the brackets solved this, he said.

Brian slightly tweaked the hydraulic hose brackets to prevent hose damage, which was happening when the boom was continously raised to its maximum.

Having worked a larger model with boom suspension, Brian said he would be tempted to have it fitted to his next machine along with air conditioning.

Coulsons’ KT276 is equipped with the German manufacturer’s own headstock, which he noted seems a good bit stronger than what most competitors offer. The third-service pressure release button is simple and effective when coupling/decoupling hoses, he said.

Talking about the possibility of a wheeled type loader, Brian ruled the concept out based on lack of lift height and unmatched stability.

From a maintenance angle, everything, according to Brian, is near to hand. All the rear grease nipples for example are brought to a single block for handiness and fluid levels are easily checked.

Verdict

Now on their second Kramer, Brian, Stephen and George Coulson are happy with the current loader, having clocked up 1,500 trouble-free hours.

Given the size and height limitations, the KT276 fits the bill from all angles. Its capabilities and build quality are among the standout traits.

Brian was initially dubious, having not heard of Kohler engines before, but after seven years of using them, he can’t fault them on performance, reliability or fuel consumption.

“Given that the previous 2706 was one of the earlier models, it had some minor teething issues, all of which were quickly addressed. The KT276 is a good step forward and even further refined.

“While we don’t clock massive hours, the fast, repetitive work does leave the loader working hard.

“In terms of running costs and the price of parts in recent years, we’ve really seen the value and peace of mind of buying a new machine. Structured repayments are better than unpredictable repair bills.”

Brian could only pick a few minor tweaks he would like to see made, but overall, he feels that Kramer is among the best out there based on performance, reliability and dependability.

Engine: 2.48l Kohler (four cylinder).

Horsepower: 75hp, 55.4kW.

Transmission: Dual-range hydrostatic.

Travel speed: 20km/h (30km/h optional).

Telescopic reach: 6m.

Lift capacity: 2,700kg.

Hydraulics: 89l/min flow rate.

Weight: 5,000kg max.

Tyres: 405/70 R24.

Fuel tank capacity: 95l.

List price: €105,000 plus VAT.