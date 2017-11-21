Company profile: Zoetis
By Jack Kennedy on 21 November 2017
With leading dairy companies exhibiting at Dairy Day we profile some of those companies playing a big part.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Dairy
By Lorcan Allen on 21 November 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 21 November 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 20 November 2017
Related Stories
By Thomas Hubert on 28 September 2017
2004 BLIZZARD 85GOOD STRAIGHT TRACTORSHUTTLE FORWARD AND REVERSE9973...
2005 LANDINI LEGEND 140GOOD STRAIGHT TRACTORSHUTTLE FORWARD AND REVERSE...
2007 LANDINI 1657518 HRSMANUAL FORWARD AND REVERSETYRES 40%€29...
GOOD CLEAN TRACTOR€19000 MARGINREAR TYRES 80%QUICKE Q750 LOADER...
2012 Vicon Wagtail in excellent condition.For more information contactNU...