This week, the Farmers Journal will look at housed and outwintered cattle systems on Scottish upland and hill farms using the latest Quality Meat Scotland’s (QMS) Enterprise Costings survey data from 2020.

The QMS survey covers 75 breeding ewe enterprises farming 45,000 ewes, 113 suckler cattle enterprises farming 10,460 suckler cows, 14 enterprises finishing 9,000 store lambs and 54 cattle finishing enterprises selling 7,250 prime cattle.

Outwintered hill farm

These farms typically have three-quarters of their land classified as unimproved hill land, with an average herd size of 51 cows making an average stocking density of 0.15 cows per hectare.

On average, they put 27 cows to the bull and rear 24 calves. The weaned calves would be sold at 309kg, with a daily liveweight gain of 0.95kg. The cow replacement rate was on average 17% per year with a mortality of 1.9%.

The average gross margin before fixed costs was £349/cow, however the fixed costs were £517/cow, which gave an average net margin of -£168/cow.

The top third of producers had a gross margin of £498/cow, which was largely down to higher selling prices.

The average output for hill cows was £605/cow including coupled payments.

The output per cow was calculated by adding an average calf sale per cow of £566 and a coupled subsidy payment of £105/cow.

This figure then has a £66/cow replacement cost deducted to calculate the net output, giving £605/cow.

Variable costs

The costs attributed to each cow were £88 for 310kg of purchased concentrates, £51 for purchased roughage and £48 for forage, which gave a total feed and forage cost of £187/cow.

Vet costs averaged out at £30, bedding at £7 and other costs were £34, leaving a total variable cost of £256. Straw typically costs between £8-£15/bale in the field plus transport, which often adds on another £10.

These cattle were using very little straw each, with the majority outwintered.

Fixed costs

The fixed costs per cow on the farm were £138 for paid labour and contractors costing £40. The majority of the contractor costs will be for making hay or silage on these farms, to keep the breeding stock fed on the hill over winter.

Power and machinery cost £91/cow, with property maintenance and rent the same value. Deprecation was £113/cow, finance was £12/cow and admin £33/cow. This left a total fixed cost per cow of £518.

Upland farm selling weanlings

These farms were similar to the hill farms, but with more ploughable ground and typically growing a small amount of barley. The stocking rate was much higher at one cow per hectare and the animals would be mainly housed over winter.

The average herd size is 102 cows and farmers would typically put 24 cows to the bull and wean 21 calves.

Calves were sold at a weight of 305kg and weaned off their mother having grown 1.1kg liveweight per day. The cow replacement rate was 15% and mortality was 2.2% on average.

Calves were being sold for an average of £633/head, which was £68 more than calves from the outwintered hill farms.

This could be down to a range of factors. Outwintered cattle tend to be smaller, with greater use of Highland or Shorthorn genetics, which are good at thriving outdoors all year round but often wean smaller calves.

Plus, these farms are likely to have better quality land than the hill units, meaning that calves may be able to be kept later into the season and be sold at a higher weight.

The coupled subsidy per cow was £8. The replacement cost per cow was averaged out at £81, leaving a net output of £648/cow.

Variable costs

These housed cows were eating 170kg of bought concentrates costing £40 and 98kg of homegrown costing £14. Purchased roughage cost £28 and the forage cost per cow was £95, leaving a total feed and forage cost of £176/cow.

The vet bills were slightly higher at £37/cow, which could be down to more vaccinations due to the cattle being housed.

But there was significantly more spent on bedding with £26/cow, which included a mix of homegrown and bought in straw. Other viable costs were put down at £22, leaving a total variable cost of £262/cow

Fixed costs

The fixed costs per cow on the farm were £58 for paid labour and contractors cost £49. Power and machinery cost £78/cow, with property maintenance and rent at £72/cow.

Deprecation was £75/cow, finance was £25/cow and admin was £25/cow. This leaves an overall fixed cost per cow of £382/cow.

More ticks surviving into autumn

Babesiosis and tick-borne fever in cattle have been diagnosed well into November this year, far later than normal, according to Vanessa Swinson, veterinary lead of the APHA cattle expert group. Warmer weather is being blamed for supporting tick populations later into the year.

“Babesiosis-positive samples have been submitted at consistent levels throughout this grazing season,” said Swinson.

“This demonstrates that babesiosis is not fitting with the seasonality we once thought occurred for this disease.”

There is a new information on the Ruminant Health and Welfare (RH&W) website www.ruminanthw.org.uk. The website has information on diseases such as tick-borne fever, tick pyaemia, louping ill and babesiosis.

Although tick-borne diseases are generally confined to recognised regions or hot-spots where impact is high, new tick risk areas are emerging. RH&W has identified lead poisoning and botulism as the two next conditions to be tackled and is working in three other key areas over the next two years to help improve cattle, sheep, and goat production across the UK.

Stop the pork

NFU Scotland (NFUS) called on the UK government to stop all imports of pork from EU countries with confirmed cases of African swine fever (ASF).

The disease is currently spreading across Germany and has also been found in Belgium, Romania, and Poland.

ASF has up to 100% mortality rate on-farm and there is no vaccine for the disease.

They state that without action, the risk of ASF entering the UK remains high and if it does, it has the potential to devastate the domestic pig sector.

In a letter written to George Eustice MP, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the union pointed out that since January 2021, no checks have been carried out on EU pork imports to the UK.

Under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, there were to be no checks at the border for pork. But NFUS believe action should be permitted, as Europe is having difficulties in controlling the disease.

NFUS president Martin Kennedy said: “I am in no doubt that should the situation have been reversed, our exports would have been stopped entering Europe many weeks ago.”