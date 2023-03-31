John Carney getting ready for sowing in Co Kilkenny. \ Philip Doyle

Arable April begins on Saturday and we want you to take part to put tillage into the spotlight.

Throughout the month, we want to explain the good story that tillage has to tell.

From supplying native grain that is traceable and produced to extremely high standards to having an extremely low carbon footprint, there is plenty to be positive about in the sector.

If you’re a farmer, an agronomist, delivering fertiliser, planting research trials or assembling seed, we want to hear from you.

Send in your pictures on the link at the bottom of this article and tell us what you’re doing in the tillage world this month.

Prize

The best picture will win the overall prize of an Irish Farmers Journal jacket and goodie bag, along with an Irish Grain Growers jacket.

There will be two runners-up prizes of goodie bags and one winner in the under 25 category. If you want to take part in this category, please include your date of birth in the link below.

As always, health and safety must be top of the agenda. Do not take any photographs which will put you or anyone else in danger.

We also want to tell the story of Arable April on the Irish Farmers Journal’s tillage podcast. So send a WhatsApp voice note to 086-836 6465 and tell us what’s happening on your farm or business.

Keep an eye on the Irish Farmers Journal social media pages throughout Arable April for interesting facts, pictures, stories and podcasts throughout the month.

If you’re posting a tillage-related story, remember to tag #arableapril @farmersjournal and @GrowersGrain on Twitter.