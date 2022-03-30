The on-stage competitions such as Drama and Capers develop confidence as well as teaching dance, singing and performing.

The competitions committee work tirelessly during the year to facilitate venues throughout the country and to have timekeepers and presiding officers and other helpers at all rounds.

The competitions span a wide range of activities.

The public speaking and debating competitions develop communication skills and critical thinking.

The sports competitions bring fun and exercise. The agricultural competitions build knowledge and farm skills.

The quizzes offer a social outlet and enhance the membership’s general knowledge. The creative writing competition recognises our creative and inventive members.

All the competitions we offer to young people build the key skills of communication, confidence, and teamwork.

The focus of all our competitions is on taking part. We offer workshops to develop the skills required.

We strive to move members outside of their comfort zones and challenge themselves in a friendly inclusive environment.

Testimonial

Fiona O’Leary, national competitions committee chair

“When you join Macra, you join a community of like-minded people and it offers you a real sense of belonging”

The competitions offer a range of advantages for members as a social outlet to build social skills and frequently offer CV building skills that most employers are seeking. They are a bit of craic for the participants, the audience, and the judges.

“I myself joined Macra for the public speaking, as I had competed in Soroptimist Public Speaking in secondary school. I went on to win a national volleyball title and a Novice Debating national title. While I remember these competitions for the elation of victory, I also fondly remember my attempt to drive a tractor at my Regional Farm skills or my Capers performance for the preparation and fun our whole team experienced. It is difficult to encapsulate in words what joy, skills and experiences Macra competitions have brought to my life, I would simply suggest you give them a go, be part of it. Never say I’ll do it next year. Now is the time! There is a competition for everyone in Macra.”

Visit macra.ie to join now.