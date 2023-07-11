Male dairy calves are being treated like the “industry’s waste product”, according to the ISPCA. \ Claire Nash

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has called for the “complete reassessment” of Ireland’s dairy model.

An ISPCA spokesperson said that “rapid and unsustainable” expansion of the Irish dairy herd over recent years, combined with an emphasis on a compact calving pattern, has resulted in an increase in what it described as the “industry’s waste product” - male calves.

The call for a remodelling of the dairy sector comes as part of what the ISPCA described as its shock and anger concerning undercover footage of the treatment of young calves broadcast by RTÉ Investigates on Monday night.

“Some of the cruel handling filmed in Irish and European marts and shown on the programme was absolutely unacceptable, both morally and legally,” the ISPCA highlighted.

Investigation

The animal welfare group welcomed the condemnation of the calf welfare breaches by the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) and the commitment by the Department of Agriculture to launch an investigation into breaches of animal welfare regulations.

The Irish dairy sector needs to be remoddelled, said the ISPCA. \ Claire Nash

“It is essential that any investigation is robust and thorough and that it is clearly shown that such ill-treatment of animals will not be tolerated,” a spokesperson said.

The ISPCA called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and his officials to ensure that all companies authorised to transport livestock to other countries are evaluated for compliance with transit regulations.

“Any transport company, as well as any individuals, found to be in breach of regulations should be penalised robustly,” said the spokesperson.

Exports

The ISPCA pointed out that in the first half of 2023, over 195,000 calves were exported from Ireland, up 20% from the same time period in 2022 and up 47% from the same time period in 2021.

Dairy expansion has led to an increase in the number of dairy bull calves born, said the ISPCA.

“The ISPCA believes that the treatment of many Irish calves, both in Ireland and during transport abroad, is damaging to the reputation of the Irish dairy industry and the reputation of the country generally.

“Based on the evidence in the RTÉ programme, a small open island economy such as Ireland is far from being the exemplar that it should be,” the spokesperson said.

Read more

