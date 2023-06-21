Overhead costs on tillage farms increased in 2022, by an average of 20% year-on-year. \ Joe Dunne

Conacre costs on tillage farmers soared by 48% in 2022 to an average of €10,902, the Teagasc National Farm Survey shows.

The number of tillage farmers renting land has been steadily declining since 2018. However, there was a slight increase in the number of tillage farmers renting land last year.

In contrast, the number of dairy farmers renting land has been increasing since milk quotas were abolished in 2015. More than three-quarters of dairy farmers are renting land, the survey shows. The average dairy farmer paid €8,350 in conacre costs last year.

“It should be borne in mind that demand for rental area may be affected by factors such as year-on-year price and weather volatility,” Teagasc said.

“Similarly, lack of supply and potential competition for rental land may also be a source of difficulty.

“The purchase of land previously available on the rental market will also be a consideration,” it added.

The Teagasc survey shows that the differential between the price paid for dairy and tillage land has been closing in recent years, given strong demand and relatively fixed supply.

In 2022, the average rental price paid per hectare by dairy farmers was €479/ha, surpassed by the price of tillage land at €511/ha.

Meanwhile, overhead costs on tillage farms increased in 2022, by an average of 20% year-on-year.

“The average increase in machinery depreciation was 26% to €14,968 and machinery operating costs also rose by 21% to €13,911. Expenditure on fuel also increased to €7,473, up 42%,” the survey found.

Furthermore, building depreciation increased by 60% to €5,137, while car, electricity and phone expenditure was also up 8% to €4,712.