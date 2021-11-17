Some farmers were able to hold out and get land back at last year’s price. \ Ramona Farrelly

Conacre reached a top price of £340/acre at a public auction on the Earl Castle Stewart’s estate near Eglinton, Co Derry last week.

There was strong demand for the only field of newly reseeded grass listed, with auctioneer William Smith opening the 29-acre lot at £200/acre.

Land on the estate is rotated between grass and arable. There were 650 acres of grassland publicly auctioned last week, but all land for cropping is set privately.

Local livestock farmers are prepared to pay a premium for a reseed new on the market as these fields then tend not to change hands during their time laid out in grass.

Top prices

Other top prices last Thursday included £215/acre for a 20-acre field and three separate lots all made £205/acre. The run of fields were let for £150/acre to £180/acre.

The lowest priced lot was £110/acre for a 16-acre field of heavier land.

Although almost all lots were returned to the previous year’s tenant, most prices were up by £5/acre to £10/acre, but some farmers were able to hold out and get land back at last year’s price.