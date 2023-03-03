It is concerning that almost one third of farmers work at least 60 hours a week, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon has said.

Results of 'Farmers4Safety - Managing risks together' EIP agri project found that this was the case for almost one third of farmers for significant periods of the year.

Speaking at a conference highlighting the project's findings, the minister said that this level of work creates a significant physical strain and also affects relationships.

The project also found that over half of partners find it difficult to spend time with their farming partner.

Shock

Another finding which the minister was shocked at was that over two-thirds of farmers visit their GPs less that once a year.

Farmers, he stressed, place the health of their livestock over their own.

However, he said he was very interested in how the Farmers4Safety EIP tackled the challenge of engaging with farmers, their families and community through a range of activities from peer-to-peer mentoring and attendance at shows, to a sticker competition to involve children.

"It is encouraging to see that participation in the EIP raised awareness of health and safety and mental wellbeing and in particular that farmers were significantly less likely to take risks that they would not allow others to take," he said.

Before participating in the project, 48% of farmers said they were more likely to take risks that they wouldn't allow anyone else take on the farm. After participation, 64% said they would no longer take these risks.