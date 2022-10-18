The concrete levy proposed in last month’s budget has been rolled back from its original 10% to 5%.

It will now apply on all ready-mix and concrete blocks from 1 September 2023.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe announced the change to what’s become known as the ‘Mica’ levy on Tuesday.

According to Minister Donohoe, the levy reduction has come about following feedback from “industry participants and others” since it was originally announced as part of Budget 2023. The September 2023 start date is also aimed at allowing more time for all stakeholders to prepare for the levy’s introduction, he said.

‘Pre-cast concrete’

The minister has also decided to remove pre-cast concrete products from the scope of the levy. Finance Bill 2022 provides for its application to only pouring concrete and concrete blocks under two harmonised EU standards.

Pre-cast concrete is concrete formed in a reusable mold which is then cured in a controlled environment, transported to a construction site and manoeuvred into place. Examples include precast beams and wall panels.

The levy remains unchanged in all other respects.

Farm building costs are set to increase with the levy which will now commence in September 2023.

Minister Donohoe said: “I have listened to concerns regarding the design and scope of the defective concrete product levy and the changes I am announcing today get the balance right between reducing the levy’s impact while also ensuring consistency with the Government decision on the Mica Redress Scheme.

“I acknowledge the value of Ireland’s pre-cast concrete sector, and therefore I have removed pre-cast concrete products from the scope of this levy.”

Read more