Minister of State Senator Pippa Hackett, and Minister of State Martin Heydon, former Minister Mary Coughlan and Minister Charlie McConalogue.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that he expects concrete policy changes on the back of the newly launched National Dialogue on Women in Agriculture.

The event, which was launched by Minister Charlie McConalogue Minister of State Pippa Hackett and Minister of State Martin Heydon on Tuesday, will take place in Portlaoise on Wednesday 1 February 2023.

Speaking at the launch, former Minister for Agriculture and chair of the dialogue Mary Coughlan said that it will give more formalised recognition to women in agriculture and allow new policy initiatives to be brought to the table.

“This is going to involve women of all aspects of agriculture as well as those who just live in rural Ireland.

“I believe there's great enthusiasm out there already to participate in this conference,” she said.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that the event comes on the back of a commitment under the food vision 2030 strategy.

“It’s a big commitment of my own to make significant progress in relation to the unacceptable cultural barriers that have been there over many generations that has led to the situation where we have so few women as farm holders in the country.

“This is also a key objective under the UN sustainable development goals to bring about better gender equality,” he said.

Female involvement agricultural courses, in educational institutions, at public meetings and in agribusinesses has seen a significant increase but the same cannot be said at farm level, he said.

“Ireland’s agri-food strategy, Food Vision 2030, recognises the importance of improving gender balance in the agri-food sector as a whole.

“It also includes a commitment to hold a National Dialogue on Women in Agriculture.

“Women account for only 13% of farm holders in Ireland, but many more women make an important contribution to their family farm, but without the visibility and status which comes with being a farm holder,” he added.