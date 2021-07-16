The Department of Agriculture has issued a condition orange high fire risk warning.
The sixth such warning to be issued in 2021 came into place at 3pm on Friday 16 July.
It will remain in place pending significant rainfall until Friday 23 July, which is expected to be the peak risk phase.
The warning highlights that due to the current dry weather pattern and high temperatures, a high fire risk warning is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels, such as heather and gorse, exist.
Adding to concerns is expected higher visitor activity at recreational sites in line with fine weather and summer holiday usage patterns.
Vehicles must not be parked at site entrances or impede emergency service access to forest roads
Of particular concern is how a higher number of visitors could potentially impede access to emergency services if required.
“Members of the public intending to visit forests and other recreational sites are reminded to adhere to regulations introduced to limit the spread of COVID-19.
"Vehicles must not be parked at site entrances or impede emergency service access to forest roads,” the statement continued.
Forest owners and managers are asked to prepare for likely outbreaks of fires.
“Fire lines, fire plans, fire suppression equipment should be reviewed and made ready and other relevant contingencies such as insurance, helicopter contracts, etc, checked and confirmed.
"The need for increased vigilance at this time cannot be overstated.”
The Department recommends that forest owners and managers should consider the fire mitigation measures that they can put in place to help prevent loss or damage to forest resources through fire.
Guidelines
Measures outlined in the statement as best practice examples include:
