A conference which will examine Ireland’s 50-year involvement with the EEC/EU and Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) takes place in Limerick next week.

The Irish Rural History and Policy Conference will be held in Limerick’s Mary Immaculate College on Thursday next, 22 June.

The event aims to review the influence of CAP on Ireland over the last 50 years, and how this should inform future policy in the areas of agriculture, rural environment and rural development.

The half-day event will feature a mix of workshops and panel discussions and speakers including Prof Gerry Boyle, Dr James Moran of Atlantic Technological University and Prof Cathal O’Donoghue of Galway University.

Further information is available from dobriain21@hotmail.com.