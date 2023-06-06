Connacht Gold was listed as 47th best brand in Ireland in 2022.

Connacht Gold has seen a 10% increase in butter sales since 2021, following the launch of its half fat butter. The brand has moved up seven places to number 46 of the 100 best brands in Ireland in 2022.

Connacht Gold, which has been in operation since 1897, cited targeted investment and rebranding for their continued success, naming products such as Connacht Gold half fat butter as the brand’s hero product, and one of the nation’s favourite butters.

Announcing the news, Stephen Blewitt, general manager of dairy at Aurivo Co-op, the parent company of Connacht Gold said: "We are delighted that Connacht Gold has been named the fastest-growing butter brand in Ireland.

"Connacht Gold’s accomplished position in the Irish market is only possible by virtue of the top-quality cream that comes from our dedicated milk suppliers, which in turn produces the highest quality product that is trusted and enjoyed by Irish families every day”.

“We credit Connacht Gold’s recent performance to the repositioning and rebrand that the product underwent in 2020, which reflects our brand's heritage and wholesomeness.

"We’d like to thank our loyal customers for their support of Connacht Gold. We are excited to continue the growth trajectory of the much-loved brand in line with our 2023-2027 strategy in a very competitive market which aims to further grow sales of Connacht Gold milk and butter products.”

Connacht Gold stated that the brand's national success is a reflection of its almost 1,000 farming families, who support Connacht Gold in its position as a critical contributor to the national economy.