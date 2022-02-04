There is "considerable potential" to lower agriculture emissions in Ireland, Marion Sorley from Teagasc has said.

Sorely has been involved in the 'Dairy 4 Future' project, which is looking at the carbon footprint of dairy farms along the Atlantic coast of Europe.

Included in the project are 100 commercial dairy farms and 10 experimental dairy farms.

The region stretches from the northern Scotland to the UK and Ireland and down then to Portugal and Spain and produces 36% of Europe's milk production.

The objective of the project is to obtain specific solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture by looking at emissions from both pasture-based and indoor farming systems and identifying best practices.

Highest emissions

According to the research, per capita, Ireland has the highest greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture than any other country included in the study, so, naturally enough, it has the highest target reduction percentage.

Some 34% of Ireland's emissions came from agriculture in 2019 and the sector must reduce its emissions by 22% to 30% by 2030, which was announced under the Climate Action Plan in November.

However, Sorley told a recent Teagasc Signpost webinar that this can be achieved through the following targeted measures:

Reducing fertiliser usage, for example using more legumes in swards.

Better manure management, for example low emission slurry spreading, covering slurry storage and more practical application of slurry.

Improving genetic merit, for example improving the productivity of dairy cows.

Tool used to calculate carbon footprint

A lifecycle assessment is used to calculate the carbon footprint of these farms and accounts for both on-farm emissions and off-farm emissions from inputs such as fertiliser, fuel, electricity and concentrates coming on to the farm.

The tool takes into account all of the emissions associated with the production of milk up to the farmgate boundary.

Range

"We have ambitious reduction targets set for agriculture, but what's promising is that we've got a big range of carbon footprints from 0.09kg to 2.5kg CO2 per kg of milk.

"In Ireland, we know we have a heavy reliance on nitrogen use, so we know this needs to be cut, we can use more clover in our swards and use that naturally fixed nitrogen to grow our grass," Sorely added.

She said that this can be seen in Solohead, as research shows white clover and red clover allowed them to cut their nitrogen completely.

It's important to be aware of where concentrates come from, especially in housed systems, and try to improve the quality of feed fed to cows, Sorely added.