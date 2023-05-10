Martin Merrick describes a popular suckler shed layout that has increased in construction cost by an estimated €20,000 over the last four years.

Meanwhile, Darren Carty has the latest details of the dairy equipment grant aid scheme. With a base milk price for April close to 37c/l and costs at 40c/l there will be no surplus margin on dairy farms this year. You would expect farm building work will be limited unless essential.

The restrictions on the scale, age and stocking rate for the milking equipment grant will limit the aid to a much smaller pool of farmers.

For a dairy industry where getting people and new team members is difficult and where the environment is particularly important, it is a pity to see such limitations on farm investment. For a suckler industry based a lot on part-time farming, high-spec investment is getting out of reach even if there is a serious subsidy level. High cost of inputs and high capital expenditure does not mix well with relatively low output prices.