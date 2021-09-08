The biennial event that is CQMS (Construction and Quarrying Machinery Show) is set to go ahead this coming Friday and Saturday 10 and 11 September at Molloys Quarry, Tinnycross, Tullamore.
This makes it one of the first in-person machinery events to return since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020.
General admission tickets cost €20 while students and OAP tickets cost €15.
Tickets can be bought online through the machinery mover’s website or at the gate over the course of the two-day event.
