NIEA said a public consultation on new planning guidance will be launched “in the coming weeks”. \ DOL

The process of approving any new farm sheds in NI that require either planning permission or an ammonia assessment has been stopped.

In a letter to planners, the NI Environment Agency (NIEA) said its advice on air pollution from new agricultural buildings was being reviewed to “consider the appropriateness” of the current guidance.

“A decision has been taken to pause the issue of permissions and planning advice pending the outcome of these considerations,” the letter reads.

The move is expected to stop all applications for new farm sheds from moving through the planning system.

The building of many smaller livestock sheds that tend to not require planning permission could also be affected, especially if bank loans are needed to fund construction.

This stems from some banks asking farmers to get ammonia assessments carried out to prove that planning permission is not needed for new livestock sheds, regardless of their size.

Consultation

NIEA said a public consultation on new planning guidance will be launched “in the coming weeks”. However, this process is unlikely to be concluded quickly and a final decision on new guidance is not expected until a minister is in place at DAERA.

The decision to pause the issuing of planning advice on farm buildings comes after the Office of Environmental Protection (OEP) announced it was investigating the matter.

Last month, the environmental watchdog confirmed its first inquiry in NI will be focused on the guidance that DAERA gives local planning authorities about ammonia emissions.

On Tuesday, Helen Venn from the OEP said the investigation would continue, despite the guidance in question being abandoned by NIEA, which is part of DAERA.

“The aim of our investigation is to provide clarity on whether DAERA’s advice breaches environmental law and to ensure proper decision-making that enhances environmental protection,” Venn said.

UFU

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has reacted furiously to the decision by NIEA to stop planning approval for all farm buildings, describing it as “completely unfair”.

“It calls NIEA’s capability into question when their decision to stall on-farm planning applications is due to their failure to agree on an appropriate planning policy to support the reduction of ammonia emissions,” said UFU president David Brown.

The union is now calling on NIEA to let applications that are currently stuck in the planning system to progress.

“Our farmers have spent thousands on planning applications, backed up by essential evidence. They have done what is required and yet are no further forward. Many of these applications have been lingering in the system for years,” Brown said.