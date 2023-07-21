The companies aim to deliver up to 500MW of power from solar farms located on Bord na Móna lands.

Bord na Móna and ESB have commenced construction of a new solar farm at Timahoe North, Co Kildare, as part of a wider solar energy joint venture between the semi-state companies.

The solar farm at Timahoe North will have a capacity to produce 108 mega watts (MW) of renewable energy once fully operational by the end of 2024, powering the equivalent of 25,000 homes.

Voltalia has been contracted to carry out the engineering, procurement and construction contract of the solar farm over the next year.

The project's success in the Government's Renewable Energy Support Scheme (RESS 2) auction last year allowed early-stage works to progress over the past 12 months.

Collaboration

The Timahoe North solar farm is part of a significant co-development agreement between Bord na Móna and ESB.

The companies have also committed to developing solar farms across four locations in Kildare, Offaly and Roscommon.

Together, they aim to deliver up to 500MW of power from solar farms located on Bord na Móna lands.

Milestone

Commenting on the news, head of renewable energy at Bord na Móna John Reilly emphasised the significance of launching the construction phase of Timahoe North.

He stated that this solar farm represents Bord na Móna's first venture into solar energy in partnership with ESB.

ESB executive director, generation and trading, Jim Dollard said that ESB has a proven record of delivering renewable energy projects at scale and they are looking forward to working with Bord na Móna to deliver Timahoe North and other projects in the future as part of this joint venture.

The ESB expects to invest €200m over the next two years in the first phase of their solar farm roll-out.