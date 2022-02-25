The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is seeking comments and proposals from the public and farmers in relation to the wild bird shooting derogation which expires at the end of April.

The derogation, which allows farmers to shoot certain wild birds, such as wood pigeons, where they cause serious damage to crops, livestock, fauna or where they represent a threat to public health, throughout the State.

How to make a submission

Anyone who wishes to make a submission regarding the derogation, which comes up for debate and consultation every year, is asked to send any comments or proposals to WildBirdDeclarations@housing.gov.ie.

The closing date is 5pm on Monday 14 March 2022.

Controversy

In 2020, there was controversy after the minister in charge of the NPWS, Josepha Madigan, ruled out the derogation being continued.

Following lobbying from the IFA and gun groups, the derogation was reinstated.