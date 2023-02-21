The consultation will remain open until 11.59pm on 27 April 2023.

The Department for the Economy (DfE) in Northern Ireland (NI) is looking for the public’s views on a new renewable electricity support scheme.

The scheme is set to support the development of a range of new renewable electricity projects required to deliver on the NI Executive’s energy strategy targets and the ambition of achieving 80% renewable electricity consumption by 2030, as set out in the Climate Change Act (NI) 2022.

The DfE is seeking input from stakeholders on the scheme's design considerations. This includes specific components of the scheme such as options to define the principles underpinning it, support structure and eligibility requirements.

The consultation will remain open until 11.59pm on 27 April 2023. More information can be found here.

Welcomed

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has welcomed the consultation on design considerations for the scheme.

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “This consultation is the first step towards the implementation of a support scheme in NI, ensuring sufficient renewable electricity generation from a diverse range of renewable sources.

“A new government renewable electricity support scheme will provide a platform for a more acceptable approach to renewable energy development in NI,” he said.

“Drawing from our previous success from on-farm renewables, we want to press on and use our previous experience and optimise opportunities, but we need adequate government support to help us do this,” concluded Mr Irvine.