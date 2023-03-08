Only 43% of Irish consumers would consider eating lamb.

Consumer demand for lamb is reducing, according to Irish Country Meats (ICM) general manager James Smyth.

He said that at the backend of 2022, only 43% of Irish consumers would even consider choosing lamb as their protein of choice, down 7% from 2020 figures.

The data came from Bord Bia analysis, which Smyth presented at the IFA regional sheep crisis meeting in Tinahely on Wednesday.

While a higher 54% of UK consumers said they would consider eating lamb, the ICM representative explained that British lamb demand has fallen by 9% since 2020.

Consumer appetite for lamb in Italy, Belgium, Germany, France, and Sweden has also fallen by 11%, 8%, 8%, 4% and 4%, respectively, over the same three years.

Smyth used the data to demonstrate the challenges facing sheep markets at the moment as he replied to farmer concerns over low margins.

One farmer said that while he produces lamb, he cannot remember the last time he ate it himself and blamed Bord Bia for what he said was a failure to promote the product.

Smyth was steadfast in his defence of Bord Bia and said it continues to work to drive demand for Irish sheepmeat abroad.

