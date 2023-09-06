Food systems have become more complex and, as a result, consumers are becoming more removed from the primary producer, the Agricultural Science Association (ASA) president Professor Tommy Boland has said.

“This is a gap that needs to be bridged,” he told the Irish Farmers Journal ahead of this Thursday’s annual ASA conference.

“Consumers have to be aware of what’s happening at farm level.”

He also said there needs to be more communication along the supply chain.

How the message is translated about what the consumer wants and is willing to pay for in supermarkets and, in turn, how processors can support producers to deliver on this will be discussed at the conference. “This could be communicated more clearly,” Boland said.

Emissions targets

He also highlighted that retailers’ scope-three emissions targets have been agreed on, without much consultation with primary producers.

Scope one and two emissions are emissions that are emitted from the processors themselves, while scope three are those in the whole supply chain – such as farms.

“These targets have to be met and there needs to be more communication with primary producers on this. It won’t work otherwise.”

This year’s ASA conference is aimed at highlighting solutions to the challenges facing the sector as a whole.

The panels on the day will discuss, among other topics, who will pay for the cost associated with adapting farming and food production to meet the climate challenge.

“There is a cost involved for some measures; where does this cost fall? It can’t fall all on the farmer. The entirety of society benefits from food production – farmers can’t carry the financial can [all by themselves],” he said. This topic will be teased out during session one of the conference.