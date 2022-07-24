Certified organic mince is currently making over €20/kg in the butcher's shop.

Consumers have no problem paying more for high-quality food, once the time is taken to explain why a price premium is needed by the farmers supplying it, according to Amsterdam-based butcher Niek van der Gragt.

Van der Gragt runs a traditional butcher shop in central Amsterdam, which he claims is the only one in the Netherlands to stock exclusively organic meat.

Important in getting more for organic meat, he says, is for the butcher to take the time to talk to buyers and inform them of standards to which his beef, lamb and pork is raised.

Niek van der Gragt who owns the only organic butchers. / Noel Bardon

“A lot of people just care about the animal and the life it lives. The meat is better quality and they can tell the difference in the taste. They will ask questions though and we are happy to answer,” he told the Irish Farmers Journal in the Netherlands.

“They have no problem paying more. It is value for money. They pay only a little more, but get a product with much better quality.”

Traceability

When the Irish Farmers Journal visited the butcher in mid-July, his beef mince was on sale for €22.50/kg, round roasts were selling for just under €50/kg, with rib eyes and sirloin steaks making €50/kg.

Van der Gragt knows all of his suppliers, organising all off-farm elements of the shop's supply chain, including transport, slaughter and processing.

Van der Gragt's butchers in Amsterdam, with organic signage displayed outside. / Noel Bardon

This direct selling can allow him to assure his customers of food traceability, as well as guaranteeing a margin for the farmers supplying him with beef and lamb.

He chooses organic suckler beef, which consumers report as having high meat quality.

“These herds where the calves stay with the cows for eight or so months, we don’t have many at all in the Netherlands. I know only a few small farmers who do this,” the butcher said.

Customer relationship

The staff in van der Gragt’s shop build up a relationship with customers, which, over time, allows the customer to better understand the need for price premia for his farmer suppliers.

“If we need to raise prices, if the farmers need more, we can ask for that. We can make sure the farmer makes a certain amount from their meat. It is not up and down week to week,” he added.