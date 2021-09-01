Continental has added the 620/70R26 and 750/65R26 sizes to its VF CombineMaster agricultural tyre portfolio.

Continental has added two additional sizes to its VF CombineMaster agricultural tyre portfolio. Following the launch of the first three sizes in 2020, the 620/70R26 and 750/65R26 sizes have now been added to complement the range.

“The new tyre sizes are designed for the steering axles of harvesters and for all positions on loader wheels. The HexaBead technology helps the tyre to grip the rim at lower pressures which can help to reduce soil compaction,” commented Continental agricultural tyre specialist, Richard Hutchins.

“On muddy ground, the VF CombineMaster offers great traction when loading and can be used with 40% less tyre pressure for the same load as a standard tyre, which helps to reduce soil compaction or can carry 40% higher load at the recommended pressure,” he added.

VF technology

The VF tyre features HexaBead core technology. According to Continental, the hexagonal bead core allows the carcase material to wrap around the bead in a more effective way, which improves power transmission.

Continental's VF CombineMaster tyres are now available in five sizes:

VF 500/85R24

VF 500/85R30

VF 600/65R28

VF 620/70R26

VF 750/65R26