The Continental Compact Master AG tyres are available for 24in wheels, size 460/70R24 159B.

Continental has just launched a new telehandler and skid-steer loader tyre.

The company said its Compact Master AG tyre is the first to be designed with a new Turtle Shield tread layer and twisted steel belt.

“This is a reinforced tyre with a hard shell and a more flexible steel wire construction to help prevent cuts and damage, whilst offering greater stability for materials handling work,” said Continental agricultural tyre specialist Richard Hutchins.

“The new twisted steel belt construction has a unique Turtle Shield layer beneath the rubber to protect the tyre shoulder area from damage.

“The wider tread and lug widths have been specifically designed to offer better traction on a variety of surfaces and improve the self-cleaning properties of the tyre.”

The new tyre is capable of operating at speeds of up to 50km/h.

Continental claims the new lug design of the Compact Master AG tyre provides 5% more surface area compared to a standard agricultural tyre pattern.

The firm added that the tyre also has a land-sea (L/S) ratio of 30%, which means a larger portion of the tyre stays in contact with the ground for more traction.

The Continental Compact Master AG tyres is available for 24-inch wheels, size 460/70R24 159B.