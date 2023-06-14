The IFA estimates that ordinary livestock farmers have invested close to €100m in the BVD eradication programme since it was launched in 2013, primarily through tissue tagging.

There are growing fears that mandatory testing of calves for Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) will be extended into 2024.

An increased incidence of the disease this spring – particularly in the southwest where a number of outbreaks have been reported – has severely dented expectations that mandatory testing will finish this year.

Over the last three years the number of persistently infected (PI) calves has held stubbornly at between 750 and 810 animals.

Failure to successfully conclude the BVD Eradication Programme this year will be a major disappointment for farmers.

The programme has achieved considerable success over the last 10 years, with the number of PI calves falling from 16,191 in 2013 to just 750 last year.

However, there has been a 20% increase in the number of PI calves recorded this year, with Animal Health Ireland (AHI) figures showing 465 PIs identified.

The nervousness around BVD was reflected at recent Dairygold supplier meetings where there were calls for farmers to resume vaccinating for the disease.

When asked about this, Dairygold did not confirm or deny that the advice was given but stated that: “Dairygold advises milk suppliers to continue to follow the official advice of Animal Health Ireland and the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine in relation to vaccination for the prevalence of BVD.”