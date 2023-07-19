Gary Boyd (Boyd Agri) and his son Daire raking and baling silage for Liam Mahon at Garbally, Banagher, Co Offaly. \ Odhran Ducie

A survey of 350 farm contractors has indicated that less silage has been cut and less slurry and fertiliser has been spread in parts of the west of Ireland this year, due to reduced stock numbers and moves into the Organic Farming Scheme.

Michael Moroney of the Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) told the national fodder and food security committee that the group accounts for about 10% (35,000ha) of national silage production.

He reported an average 15% drop in silage cut in 2023 over 2022.

While some of the decrease was due to weather, some contractors associated the decrease in silage production with a reduction in stock numbers in the west of Ireland, with farmers telling contractors that the Organic Farming Scheme is giving them a better income.