Increased usage of sexed semen could seriously hit the supply of elite bulls for AI companies.

Farmers could be contracted by AI companies to breed elite sires as increased sexed semen usage slashes the number of dairy bull calves.

With usage of sexed semen forecast to double to over 250,000 straws this year, the supply of elite genetic merit bulls for AI companies could be seriously hit.

However, Stephen Butler of Teagasc said strategies are available to the AI sector to meet the challenges posed by increased sexed semen usage.

These include the contract mating of elite genetic merit dams and elite sires. This would involve an agreement between the AI companies and farmers before the breeding season.

Another option is superovulation of elite dams, and the later insemination of the eggs with semen from elite genetic merit sires.

The collection of eggs from elite dams, in-vitro fertilisation with semen from elite sires and the later transfer of the embryos into surrogate cows to produce multiple calves is also a possibility.

“All of these options can be implemented with either conventional semen or Y-sorted semen which gives a 90% chance that a pregnancy will be a male calf,” Butler pointed out.

Bernard Eivers of the National Cattle Breeding Centre said the challenge was to devise systems that are fair to farmers and work for the wider dairy sector.

“There are ways to get around these issues, but we have to devise solutions that reward the farmer, minimise the additional costs on AI companies and prevent any slowdown in genetic advancement,” Eivers told the Irish Farmers Journal.