IFA grain chair Kieran McEvoy (left) said windfall profits of up to €250/t were made on fertiliser last year. \ Finbarr O'Rourke

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) analysis shows that the price differential of fertiliser between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland could cost farmers one quarter of a billion euro in 2023 if not passed on to farmers, IFA president Tim Cullinan has said.

This week, the IFA has imported fertiliser from Northern Ireland, which has been delivered and distributed to farmers in Wexford as part of IFA’s grain campaign.

The imported lorry of nitrogen was purchased at a significantly lower price than products in the Republic of Ireland, the IFA said.

Quotes

Cullinan said: "The cost of this order of CAN, if purchased locally, would have been nearly 30% higher, based on recent quotes."

He commented it is unacceptable for co-ops and merchants to keep fertiliser prices at inflated levels.

"There is no justification for this price differential, as all the fertiliser used on the island is coming from the same sources.

“There was huge frustration at our national council meeting last week. Farmers need fertiliser and they feel they are being held over a barrel by the fertiliser industry," he said.

Tillage

IFA grain chair Kieran McEvoy said windfall profits of up to €250/t were made on fertiliser last year.

IFA grain chair Kieran McEvoy and IFA president Tim Cullinan on the farm of John Murphy in Monageer, Co Wexford, where a consignment of fertiliser from the North arrived for distribution.

"Farmers cannot afford for this to happen again this year. Fertiliser prices internationally have fallen massively over the last couple of months, but Irish farmers are not benefitting.

"The tillage sector, in particular, is a priority, as farmers are buying fertiliser and spreading for their 2023 crops at the moment,” he said.

Read more