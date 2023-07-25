Twose has updated the control armrest and improved the arm geometry of its flagship TW67T-5 model.

The new electrical proportional control system offers more flexibility and a programmable joystick with an intuitive touchpad. Operators can customise controls to their preference by assigning certain movements to the joysticks buttons.

The system also offers electric rotor control and electric lift float for close contour following. When the float is engaged, the weight of the flail head resting on the ground is monitored through hydraulic pressure.

The pressure can be adjusted using +/- keys on the joypad, adding or subtracting load in 3% increments and allowing the operator to tailor the system to the material being cut or to specific ground conditions.

The redesigned parallel linkage geometry improves the arm’s movement and includes a higher pivot point for the dipper arm, providing improved over-fence clearance and an improved working position when cutting close to the tractor.

The TW67T-5 model features a 6.5m working reach with a 1m telescopic extension.

Powering the 1.2m and 1.5m head options is a 65hp hydraulic circuit. Other features include an oil cooler and LED road lights.