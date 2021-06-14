Direct payments account for 76% of family farm income in the tillage sector.\ Philip Doyle

The policy of convergence fails to consider the impact it will have on tillage farms, the Irish Grain Growers (IGG) group has said.

CAP talks are due to conclude at the end of June and the rate of convergence in the next CAP is yet to be decided.

MEPs in the European Parliament are pushing for 100% convergence, while the presidency of the European Council has offered a compromise rate of 85%.

“The net cost of convergence must be factored in,” IGG chair Bobby Miller said.

“Teagasc has shown how dependant the tillage sector is on CAP payments, leaving it most vulnerable to convergence."

Income

Latest figures from the Teagasc farm survey show the average family farm income (FFI) in the tillage sector was €32,700.

Direct payments accounted for 76% of FFI in the tillage sector.

Miller said it was his belief that convergence will have indirect negative consequences.

“We have lost 40% of our tillage area in 40 years, increased Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions and increased our dependence on imports including GMOs,” Miller said.

“Losing more tillage area because of convergence is in direct contrast to where Europe wants us to head, with the likes of the Farm to Fork policy and our own Ag-Climatise plan.”