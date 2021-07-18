Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that he was committed to securing the best outcome for Irish farmers. . \ Philip Doyle

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the issue of convergence would be reopened for discussion with farm organisations next year.

The minister was responding to a parliamentary question from Independent TD Marian Harkin, who pointed out that a minimum convergence of 85% had been agreed.

There has been heated debate over the matter of convergence as the levelling of payments will cut payments for some farmers while others will benefit.

The minister said he was committed to securing the best outcome for Irish farmers.

“It is my intention to consult with farm organisations for the second transition year of 2022 as well as for the next CAP programme to further consider how to continue the convergence process,” he said.

“This engagement will take place over the coming months in order to make a timely decision for the 2022 period and beyond.”