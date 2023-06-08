Chef Neven Maguire will deliver two cooking demonstrations at Sheep 2023. \ Donal O'Leary

Celebrity chef and crowd favourite Neven Maguire headlines a strong programme of events in the meat markets arena. Neven will give some tips on how to bring the best out of lamb dishes and outline how lamb can be a versatile, easy to cook meat.

This will tie in nicely with a butchery demonstration discussing the range of meat cuts in a carcase and the importance of drafting sheep that meet market specifications.

Irish Country Meats and the other main processors will be in attendance to talk with farmers and present their range of products and plans for 2023.

Interlinked with cooking and butchery demonstrations, Bord Bia will deliver a number of market updates and forecasts. This will provide farmers with valuable information in making decisions for the coming months.

A presentation by the Department of Agriculture will give an update on organic farming following a sharp increase in the number of sheep farmers converting to organics.

Running order of events in the Meat Markets Arena

10:30: 11:00: Bord Bia market update and overview.

11:00- 12:00: Cook with Neven Maguire.

12:30- 13:00: Organic farming.

13:00- 13:30: Butchery demonstration/meat cut presentation.

13:30- 14:00: Bord Bia update and overview.

14:00- 15:00: Cook with Neven Maguire.

15:30- 16:00: Butchery demonstration/meat cut presentation.

Training the handler to train the dog

There will be a strong focus on sheep handling and labour efficiency at Sheep 2023.

The main manufacturers of sheep handling equipment will be in attendance, while Teagasc specialists have organised workshops on efficient handling of sheep.

The timing is fitting given that sheep handling equipment will soon be eligible for 60% grant aid under the impending Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS III) Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme.

The popular sheepdog training demonstrations run by Rockfield Sheep Dog Training Centre also return.

Demonstrations delivered by Eamonn Egan and his son Gerard are unique in that they focus on training the handler on how to get the best out of their dog.

Techniques for handling dogs of different ages will be displayed including gauging when your dog is ready for training and the rate at which you should progress training in dogs with different levels of interest and ability.