An investigation into a company that allegedly supplied UK supermarket chain Booths with meat wrongly labelled as British, is focused on cooked products, the UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said.

Andrew Quinn, the deputy head of the FSA’s National Food Crime Unit told the Irish Farmers Journal its work was looking at pre-packed sliced meat and deli products originally sourced from South America and Europe.

While the FSA has not named any of the companies involved, Booths supermarket, which operates 27 stores in the North West of England, has confirmed the meat under investigation was supplied to it back in 2021.

The business maintained that all products were instantly removed from sale and it “ceased trading with the supplier with immediate effect”. Booths is not under investigation by the FSA.

Various UK media outlets have now named the supplier in question as Loscoe Chilled Foods, a Derbyshire-based company that specialises in chilled and cooked meats, including corned beef.