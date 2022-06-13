Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) president Pat McCormack has urged for a period when cool heads and calm exposition will be needed, following the decision by the British government to bring forward legislation that will unilaterally overrule aspects of the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol.

McCormack said it was “particularly unfortunate” that the sector most likely to feel the full negative effect of any “trade dissonance” over the protocol dispute was the dairy sector – both north and south.

He said the dairy sector has been an all-island economy and has functioned with a degree of efficiency and integration that made it an example to all other sectors.

Dairy impact

The ICMSA leader highlighted that 800m litres of milk came north to south for processing and warned that any “disentangling” of this into alternative sources would be “logistically very difficult”.

He said the “most negative effects would undoubtedly fall on northern dairy farmers” and criticised the “ease with which certain Northern Irish political parties were willing to contemplate this”, stating this “should give those farmers pause for thought”.

“Today’s development was unlikely to affect the market given the long run-in to any practical changes, but it did set the UK and the EU on a collision course that was as avoidable as it was likely to be damaging,” he said.

‘Bound to persevere’

McCormack said that while Ireland is entitled to “feel aggrieved by this latest example of the British government engaging in bad faith brinkmanship at our expense”, we are “bound to persevere and continue to attempt to extricate the British government from the latest hole it had dug for itself”.

The ICMSA president said that dairy farmers have “to believe that there were enough people left in Westminster who had both the sense of honour and basic economic competence to weigh up the disastrous consequences that will result from the course of action initiated today”.

Read more

What changes to the NI protocol could mean for farmers