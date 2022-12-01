Senior champion Coolcran Maximus from S and P McDonald. Shane McDonald is pictured with sponsor Ann Kennedy. / Mullagh Photography

“A fantastic display of Simmental cattle” was the general ringside consensus at the second four-breed calf show held in Dungannon Farmers Market last Saturday 26 November.

The judging of the Simmental classes fell in the capable hands of Neil McIlwaine of the well-known Corrick Herd, Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone, and the sponsor of the Simmental section was Ann Kennedy from Centra Ballinderry Catering Service.

Securing the senior championship was Coolcran Maximus from the herd of Shane and Paul McDonald, Tempo, Co Fermanagh.

This September 2021-born bull is sired by the 10,000gns Wolfstar Elusive and is out of the well-known Ashland Brandy daughter Coolcran Lady Erin, the reserve female champion at Balmoral Show in 2015.

Earlier this summer, Coolcran Maximus collected the male championship and reserve junior championship titles at the NI Simmental national show at Armagh County Show.

Securing the reserve senior championship was Ranfurly Lady Diana 41st M14 from WD and JD Hazelton, Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

This October 2021-born heifer is sired by Auchorachan Hercules 16 and is out of Ranfurly Lady Diana 33rd.

Reserve senior champion Ranfurly Lady Diana 41st M14 from W and JD Hazelton. / Mullagh Photography

Ranfurly Lady Diana 41st is another calf to have featured at the NI Simmental national show, where she won the junior heifer class open to females born between September and December 2021.

Junior champion Lisglass Nightingale from Leslie and Chris Weatherup. Chris Weatherup is pictured with sponsor Ann Kennedy. / Mullagh Photography

Lifting the junior championship title was Lisglass Nightingale from Leslie and Chris Weatherup, Ballyclare, Co Antrim.

This January 2022-born heifer is sired by Omorga Jaguar, a Mullynock Gallant bull, and is out of the homebred Lisglass Gypsy, a Kilbride Farm Bantry daughter.

Reserve junior champion Haystar Diamond 2 from G Hays and Sons. / Mullagh Photography

Securing the reserve junior championship title was Haystar Diamond 2 from G Hays and Son, Lisburn, Co Antrim.

Born in January 2022, this calf is sired by Kilbride Farm Delboy and is out of a Raceview Her Royal Diamond dam.

Earlier this year, Haystar Diamond 2 won her class at the British Simmental Cattle Society’s virtual show in a class of 63 heifers from all round the UK.

Full results

Senior bull class (born between 1 September 2021 and 31 December 2021)

1st Coolcran Maximus 21 from S and P McDonald.

2nd Craigy Magic 21 from William Dodd.

Senior heifer class (born between 1 September 2021 and 31 December 2021)

1st Ranfurly Lady Diana 41st M14 from WD and JD Hazelton.

2nd Craigy Beatrice M3 from William Dodd.

3rd Lisglass Moneypenny from Leslie and Chris Weatherup.

Junior bull class (born between 1 January 2022 and 31 March 2022)

1st Drumbulcan Nathan 22 from Kenneth Stubbs.

2nd Kilmore Nickel from Chris Traynor.

3rd Drumbulcan Nelson from Kenneth Stubbs.

Junior heifer class (born between 1 January 2022 and 31 March 2022)

1st Lisglass Nightingale from Leslie and Christopher Weatherup.

2nd Haystar Diamond 2 from G Hays and Sons.

3rd Drumbulcan Nala from Kenneth Stubbs.

Junior bull class (born on or after 1 April 2022)

1st Scribby Farms Nelson from Keith Nelson.

2nd Haystar Noble from G Hays and Sons.

Junior heifer class (born on or after 1 April 2022)

1st Drumagarner Nikki from E McCloskey.

2nd Ashland Lucy Nora from Pat Kelly.

3rd Rehall Nancy from W and K Stubbs.

Simmental pairs

1st Kenneth Stubbs (Drumbulcan).

2nd W and K Stubbs (Rehall).

3rd Andrew Clarke (Breaghey).