The one-day sale will see a field on the outskirts of Carlingford transformed in to a picturesque mart. / Barry Cronin

I see the Cooley Sheep Breeders Association has an entry of almost 4,000 ewe lambs and hoggets entered for its sale on Saturday 4 September.

A picturesque field on the outskirts of Carlingford will be transformed in to a one-day mart with a covered ring and 400 individual pens.

The sale is in its eleventh year and continues to grow each year.

It is a brave feat and a momentous year for the voluntary farmer group who 20 years ago were decimated by foot-and-mouth disease.