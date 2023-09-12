The chateau-style house runs to 16,000 square feet and is set in parkland overlooking a feature lake on the outskirts of Clonmel.

Coolmore has added another large tract of Golden Vale land to its burgeoning land portfolio.

Barne Estate, a 751ac tillage farm with a 17th century house overlooking a lake, has been snapped up by the bloodstock powerhouse.

With a guide price of €13.5m, the farm is one of the best-quality large blocks of land to come on to the market in recent years.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that a south Tipperary family with both farming and business interests went head to head with Coolmore for the estate.

The final sale price, although undisclosed, is believed to be well over the guide, at €17m.

Moore family

Barne Estate has been in the Moore family since the 1800s and run as a tillage farm, collecting a number of barley awards in recent years.

Of the 751ac, the majority (630ac) is in tillage, with around 42ac in grass, 45ac under trees and the balance under the buildings. Coolmore is already tilling the land for next year's crops.

The chateau-style house runs to 16,000 square feet and is set in parkland overlooking a feature lake on the outskirts of Clonmel.

Behind the house are courtyards with traditional-style buildings extending to almost 10,000 square feet in area. There are also a workshop, machinery shed and former grain drying shed.

Coolmore land purchases

In terms of Coolmore geography, Barne Estate is located close to the stud's headquarters in Fethard and other large land purchases it has made in recent years in the Golden Vale.

In 2013, Coolmore bought the 600ac tillage farm owned by the late Tony O’Reilly in Grange, around five miles from Barne. It paid €11m or over €18,000/ac for the farm.

In 2017, Coolmore bought a 360ac block of land at Marlfield, Clonmel, just a stone’s throw from Barne estate, for close to €6m or €16,600/ac.

That block of land came with zoning and planning for residential housing, an 18-hole golf course and a hotel with conference centre. However, none of that development has happened and the land is all under tillage.

In pictures

Barne Estate has been owned by the Moore family since 17th century and had a €13.5m guide price.

The land has won awards for producing top-quality barley.

Of the 751ac, the majority (630ac) is in tillage, with around 42ac in grass, 45ac under trees and the balance under the buildings.