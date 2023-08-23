The Coolnaslee dispersal sale will be held in Ballymena Livestock Mart on Saturday, 26 August, at 2pm. \ Alfie Shaw

The Coolnaslee Charolais herd was formed in 1993 by the late Gilbert Crawford, with his love affair for the breed spanning over 25 years, until his passing in 2017.

The success that the Coolnaslee herd has had in both the show and sale rings remains the same today as it did in days gone by, with a focus on eye-catching cattle with style and presence, and the ability to perform whether it be in a pedigree or commercial herd.

Over 120 lots are set to go under the hammer in this full herd clearance on Saturday, 26 August, and the lots will comprise of cows with calves at foot, in-calf heifers and a batch of choice maiden heifers.

All lots running with the bull or artificially inseminated will be scanned in advance of the sale, with full information made available to buyers.

Speaking on the upcoming sale, Jonathan Crawford commented: “We would like to extend a warm welcome to everyone to come join us at the dispersal of our Coolnaslee herd. My father had an unrivalled passion for the breed and built up many friendships over the years.

“He had a great eye for selecting new bloodlines for the herd and never compromised when he saw a potential stock bull.”

All stock will be eligible for immediate export to the UK, while stock purchased by southern buyers will return to the farm for export testing.

Pre-sale viewing on-farm is welcome by appointment, contact Stuart on 078-17948148.