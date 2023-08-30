The reknowned Coolnaslee Charolais herd was dispersed on 26 August. \ MacGregor photography

The renowned Coolnaslee herd of pedigree Charolais cattle was dispersed at a sale in Ballymena Mart on Saturday, under the remit of Stirling based United Auctions.

Founded in 1993 by the late Gilbert Crawford, Coolnaslee quickly became one the most prominent and best-known herds within the breed.

Across 120 lots, prices topped 15,000gns for Coolnaslee Rita, a July 2020-born heifer by Carwood Nico and due to calve in November.

This was followed by 11,000gns for Coolnaslee Trudy, a January 2022-born daughter of Dundas Einstein, with 10,500gns paid for the Newhouse Bigal-sired Coolnaslee Oona.

The herd’s two stock bulls made 7,500gns for Elrick Oxygen and 7,000gns for Coolnaslee PingPong. Coolnaslee Tycon, a December 2022-born PingPong son, sold for 8,200gn.

