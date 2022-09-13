The 2.2m wide cam-less pickup with flexible plastic bands on the G1 F125 is equipped with a pendulum suspension, creating a swing range of 150mm.

Two years ago, the Cooney Furlong Machinery Company in Co Wexford took on the sole Irish importing of the Austrian-manufactured GÖweil machinery. The dealership is set to showcase the GÖweil range of machinery to the public for just the second time at the Ploughing.

It will display the G1 F125 Kombi baler/wrapper unit and the G1 F125 standard baler, alongside the G5012 wrapper and its range of bale-handling and feeding attachments.

The 2.2m wide cam-less pickup with flexible plastic bands on the G1 F125 is equipped with a pendulum suspension, creating a swing range of 150mm.

Fitted with six tine bars, it has a 570mm diameter rotor. The chopping unit is fitted with 30 knives. The rotor and chopping unit configuration is different to most balers in that crop passes up and over the rotor, leaving the chopping unit more accessible from a maintenance point of view.

Meanwhile, a small in-feed roller sits in front of the main rotor which helps pre-compression of the crop. This roller is mechanically driven but is also hydraulically assisted to help in the event of a pickup blockage.

The bale chamber has 18 solid, ribbed rollers which are all constructed from 4mm steel. The two-drive rollers have large 65mm shafts, while the remaining 16 rollers have 60mm shafts. It comes standard with a net and film-binding unit and can be equipped with a dual binding unit.

Väderstad

Alongside GÖweil, Cooney Furlong will also be showcasing a selection of Väderstad kit such as the new-model 4m Spirit 400C pneumatic seed drill, trailed Carrier 300- and 420-disc cultivators with crosscutter discs and a trailed Cultus 300 cultivator.