Ireland is set to join the dozens of other countries in pledging to cut global methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

The Global Methane Pledge, already signed by the US, the European Union and others, commits to a collective goal of reducing global methane emissions by at least 30% from 2020 levels by 2030.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has indicated that said Ireland will be among the countries to sign up to the pledge at COP26 this week. He is in Glasgow on Tuesday.

In 2020, agriculture is estimated to have contributed to 93.2% of methane emissions in Ireland. The other main source of methane emissions is the waste sector, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Enteric fermentation, which produces methane, accounted for 57.5% of Irish agriculture's methane emissions in 2020.

Manure management, which can also release methane, accounted for 10.3% of the sector's emissions.

The agreement also commits countries to using best available inventory methodologies to quantify methane emissions, with a particular focus on high emission sources. Delivering on the pledge is forecast to reduce warming by at least 0.2°C by 2050.

Methane effect

Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, accounts for about half of the 1°C rise in global average temperature since the pre-industrial era, according to the latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

'Single most effective strategy'

The European Union, when signing the pledge with the US in September, stated that rapidly reducing methane emissions is complementary to action on carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, and is regarded as “the single most effective strategy to reduce global warming in the near term and keep the goal of limiting warming to 1.5°C within reach”.

Brazil is also expected to join the 30% pledge, although China and India will not sign up.