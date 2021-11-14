Irish farmers being asked to do more for less, the IFA has said. \ Philip Doyle

The unwillingness of some of the world’s biggest nations to tackle the issue of fossil fuel emissions compounds the sense of unfairness felt by Irish farmers who have an average of just 70 cattle per farm, IFA environment chair Paul O’Brien has said.

O’Brien was reacting to the outcome of COP26 and said that farmers in Ireland are very conscious of the climate challenge and the need for farmers to play their part.

“But it needs to be fair. What is fair about adding targets and increased costs on Irish farm families, but allowing huge global coal producers to shirk their responsibilities?” he said.

Methane emissions

“Last week, a commitment was given to cut global methane emissions by 30%. But the world’s biggest methane emitters - China, Russia and India - which contribute 35% of methane emissions, refused to sign up for it.

“This is not fair to Irish farmers, who are being asked to do more and more for less,” he said.

Fearful

“Farm families are genuinely fearful about what the future holds. Recent Government policy proposals, including those on the CAP, are all about reducing production and adding cost.

“The CAP is there to support farmers to produce food. It cannot be expected to fund climate action as well,” he said.

O’Brien has said that many of the countries attending COP26 did so without any clear plan for playing their part and that the Irish Government was no exception.

“IFA is asking for a proper plan with proper funding behind it. Our Government’s refusal to provide farmers with a plan at farm level is the reason we are holding a farm family rally in Dublin next weekend,” he said.

Carbon leakage

O’Brien added that the outcome of COP26 once again highlights the issue of carbon leakage.

“If we produce less food in Ireland, more will be produced in countries with a higher carbon footprint, and in many cases in countries with no intention of playing their part to reduce emissions in any way. This will increase global warming,” he said.