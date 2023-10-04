Copper oil treated posts have as of yet not been inlcuded on the IS.436 list for approved farm fencing/ Donal O' Leary

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that copper-oil treated posts are not TAMS-approved.

The posts have not been included in the farm fencing standards, meaning they cannot be used for fencing in schemes such as TAMS or ACRES.

The Department stated: “The Irish National Standard I.S. 436: Farm Fencing is currently undergoing revision to allow for the use of copper-oil treatments in certified timber posts for use in grant-aided projects.”

The response comes amid claims from some merchants that new copper-oil treated posts were grant-approved.

Copper oil has been lauded as the replacement for creosote, which was removed from the market earlier this year, with manufacturers frustrated at the slow speed at which approval is taking.