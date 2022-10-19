Colin Burke pictured with the Male Champion and top price bull Coralstown Hurricane who sold for €5,500. \ Shannon Kinahan

Last Saturday, 15 October, saw the Irish Hereford Breed Society’s premier autumn show and sale take place in Tullamore Mart.

There were five showing classes on the morning- three for bulls and two for heifers, with prize winners being carefully selected by Philip and Laura Vincent of the well-renowned Pulham Hereford herd in Norfolk, UK.

The first class on the morning was for bulls born between 29 October 2020 and 28 February 2021.

The top spot in this class went to Coralstown Hurricane, a February 2021-born Trillick George son out of Trillick Snazzy for Enda and Colin Burke from Mullingar, Co Westmeath, who later went on to be tapped out as the male champion, securing the highest sale price of the day, €5,500, to Country Crest farms.

Enda, John and Andrew Flynn with the chamion heifer Lios Breacpoll 1 Patricia who sold for €4900. /S. Kinahan

Second prize in that class went to Sinead Conry from Castlerea, Co Roscommon, with Rathnollag Buster, a Trillick Hotspur son who sold for €3,400.

Third in the class went to Doonavereen Pluto, a Conmelvin Ollie son from the herd of Patricia Farrell, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

The second class on the day was for bulls born between 5 March and 31 May 2021.

The top spot in this class went to Griananpoll 1 Vegas, a March 2021-born bull sired by Gouldingpoll 1 Moonshine ET for T and A Fitzgerald from Moate, Co Westmeath, who later sold for €4,000.

John Mckiernan and purchaser Robert Roycroft with the reserve Champion Male, Knockmanta 1 Major 2 sold for €3,000./S. Kinahan

Second in this class went to a Knockglass Donald son, Mullaghey 1 Tom 4 for Alan Gibbons, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, who went on to sell for €3,000.

Third in this class went to Nelson and Wade McCrabbe from Raphoe, Co Donegal, with Ardstewart Gunner, a F H William son who later sold for €3,000.

The third class on the day was for bulls born between 26 June to 30 Sept 2021.

This class was won by Knockmanta 1 Major 2 for Eamon and John McKiernan from Monasterboice, Co Louth. This July 2021-born bull sired by Fabb 1 Northern Star went on to be tapped out as the reserve male champion on the day and sold for €3,000.

Second prize in this class went to Rosy Red Battalion, a July 2021-born Battalion Frontier M015 son for Martin O’Connor, Oughterard, Co Galway. Third in this class was Mount Williams Panama, a September 2021-born Butlerstown Duke son.

Heifers were next into the ring, with the first class open to heifers born between 11 April 2020 and 29 January 2021.

Padraig and Catherine McGrath with the Reserve Female Champion Kye Ger 965 who sold for €2700. /S. Kinahan

First in this class went to Loughglas 1 Wanda for Nigel Heatrick, Glaslough, Co Monaghan.

This November 2020-born heifer sired by Clooncullane Major 343 went on to sell for €2,800. Second in this class went to Kye Rosie 933, a Pulham Ranger daughter from the Kye herd of Padraig McGrath, Elphin, Co Roscommon, who went on to sell for €2,650.

Third in this class was another female from Nigel Heatrick, Glaslough Wendy, a July 2020-born daughter of Ballyaville Ger who sold for €2,400.

The final class of the day was for heifers born between 15 February and 26 October 2021.

The first prize winner in this class was selected as the champion female on the day – August 2021-born heifer Lios Breacpoll 1 Patricia for John and Enda Flynn from Newtownforbes, Co Longford.

Patricia is a Fabb 1 Northern Star daughter from the well- known Grianan Orange line and later went on to make the second highest price on the day and top female price of €4,900.

The second place heifer in this class went to Kye Ger 965 for Padraig McGrath from Elphin, Co Roscommon. She is a September 2021-born heifer sired by Pulham Ranger out of Kye Ger 749. She later went on to sell for €2,700. Third in this class went to Aughakil 1 Pumpkin, a Solpoll 1 Lawnman heifer born in October 2021 from Kenton Crowe, Mohill, Co Leitrim, who sold for €2,450.

Other prices

On the day, there was a 70% clearance rate with a sale average of €2,410, with 10 lots selling for €3,000 or more.

Other notable prices on the day were €4,000 for Mountwilliams Pogba, a September 2021-born bull sired by Butlerstown Duke for Aidan Farrell, Moate, Co Westmeath, one of the second highest priced males on the day.

Crowenstown Prettymaid 3, sired by Mawarra Sentimental ET1 from the herd of Christine Drumm, Delvin, Co Westmeath, sold for €3,300, the second highest priced female on the day.