Heavy rain in counties Cork and Kerry is expected to lead to localised flooding on Thursday into Friday morning, Met Éireann has said.

It has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for both counties.

“Persistent and, at times, heavy rain will lead to localised flooding. Highest accumulations are expected in the mountains,” it said.

The warning comes into effect at 11am on Thursday and will remain in place until 5am on Friday.

Nationwide advisory

A nationwide weather advisory remains in place for the country until Saturday, New Year’s Day.

“This week will be wet across Ireland. Spells of rain, which will be heavy at times, coupled with already saturated soils may lead to localised flooding.

“It will be windy at times also,” it said.