I see supermodel Emily Ratajkowski brought her son to see a field of fine continental heifers in west Cork. The American, who has two Irish grandmothers, posted a picture of her young chap standing in the field of Charolais and Limousin beasts – to her more than 30m followers on Instagram. With a full name of Emily O’Hara Ratajkowski, the model is said to often frequent the Cork countryside, where she seems to be just as at home as on the Milan runways.
Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski visited west Cork with her son.
