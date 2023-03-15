Marine Nationale with owner/trainer Barry Connell and jockey Michael O'Sullivan after winning the Sky Bet Supreme Novice Hurdle. \ Healy Racing

Comhghairdeachas/congratulations to 2022 UCD agricultural science graduate Michael O’Sullivan , who steered the impressive Marine Nationale to victory in the opening race of the Cheltenham Festival, the supreme novices’ hurdle, for owner/trainer Barry Connell.

O’Sullivan also rode Jazzy Matty into the winner’s enclosure in the juvenile handicap hurdle for Gordon Elliott.

O’Sullivan comes from solid racing and farming stock in Lombardstown, near Mallow, Co Cork. His father William won the 1991 Foxhunters at Cheltenham on Lovely Citizen, who was owned and bred by his father, Owen, and trained by his brother, Eugene.

Eugene won the race again two years ago with It Came To Pass, when ridden by his daughter Maxine.

I’m told that Michael O’Sullivan called trainer Connell from the milking pit to ask for the ride on Marine Nationale over a year ago. No flies on him.