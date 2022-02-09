If justice delayed is justice denied, Cork farmer Allan Navratil has good reason to question how our judicial system is functioning.

Mr Navratil fought the imposition of a Vacant Site Levy on his farm just outside Midleton, Co Cork. He contested the view of Cork County Council that his busy tillage farm didn’t meet the criteria of “vacant or idle” site that would have exempted him from the register, appealing it to An Bord Pleanála.

He lost the appeal, so he took the daunting decision to pursue a judicial review in the High Court.

Proceedings took place in May and June of 2019, taking up five days of the High Court’s time.

In May 2020, Justice Michael MacGrath, in a 57-page judgement, found decisively in Mr Navratils’s favour.

A second judgement was almost as important, for in July of 2020, Mr Navratil’s costs were awarded.

These were considerable, in excess of €200,000, and were levied 80% against An Bord Pleanála and 20% against Cork County Council.

Over a year and a half later, Mr Navratil is still waiting for any of that money to be paid. His representatives have been in negotiations with representatives of Cork County Council, but An Bord Pleanála has recently distanced itself from those discussions.

He had to pay his legal representatives for their services in preparing and prosecuting his case. Allan Navratil, having long-since paid his legal reps for their services is losing patience with the process.

The failure of two State agencies to agree costs and make payment on foot of the court order, in a reasonable timespan has added to the torment this whole process has caused him.

Mr Navratil is 84 years of age, and over four years have passed since he was threatened with an initial Vacant Site Levy bill of €135,000 for 2019, rising to €315,000 a year.

The stress such a huge tax bill would place on anyone has been lifted, but a legal bill of similar size now sits in its place.

This whole episode proves the old saying that justice is like the Ritz Hotel – available to all but unaffordable for most. Both Cork County Council and An Bord Pleanála have used taxpayers money throughout this saga, with no personal cost and no accountability for what has been a shambles from the start.

Mr Navratil’s representatives have issued an ultimatum for immediate agreement regarding payment.